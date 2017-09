I’m writing to inform the community about all level/beginners yoga classes available at The Old Almonte Town Hall.

Tuesdays & Thursdays 7-8:30 PM

Fridays (“Gentle Flow”) 9-10:30 AM

Classes are $10 each (cash). Own mat required.

Call, text or email me each week to reserve your spot (as space is limited-max 15).

bobbimcdougall@outlook.com

613-812-0636