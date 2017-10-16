Almonte commuter bus: fare and schedule info

Several weeks after emailing the company that now runs the daily Almonte-Ottawa commuter bus I received the reply below, with due apologies for its tardiness.

Interesting to note that the $325 monthly pass also buys access to OC Transpo bus routes. Note also that the bus travels to CP and Perth each day — I’ve included only stops in or near Almonte on the schedule below to keep things simple.

Also: $325 a month may sound a little pricey… but I’ve been commuting to the city for most of the past 30 years, and that’s a bargain. My monthly gas, parking, insurance and repair bills are closer to about $600 a month.

REPLY:

The cost is $22.00 cash one-way fare, or you may purchase a strip of 10 tickets for $90.00 or a monthly pass for $325.00.

With the monthly passes you can purchase a photo ID for approximately $8.00 from OC Transpo and you can use their buses as well.

Our office is located at 100 Industrial Avenue, Carleton Place, where you can purchase the tickets and monthly passes.

Shoppers Drug Mart in Almonte sells our strip of 10 tickets for $90.00 too.

ROUTE 502/503

Morning

6:17 HIGHWAY 29/ RAE RD.

6:19 HIGHWAY 29/ SCOTT ST.

6:21 BRIDGE STREET/ AT THE ARENA

6:23 QUEEN STREET/ MILL ST. ( SUBWAY)

6:25 QUEEN STREET/ CLYDE ST. (CO-OPERATORS)

6:26 OTTAWA STREET, MARCH ROAD (SHOPPER’S)

DROP-OFFS

6.43 HOLLY ACRES & RICHMOND ROAD

6.45 CARLING AVE. @ WESTGATE

6.49 CARLING & HOLLAND

6.50 CARLING & PARKDALE

6.52 CARLING @ CIVIC HOSPITAL MAIN ENTRANCE

6.53 CARLING & PRESTON

6.54 CARLING & BOOTH

7.00 KENT & SOMERSET

7.01 KENT & LAURIER

7.04 SLATER & BANK

7.07 SLATER & METCALFE ( TIM HORTONS )

7.16 PLACE DU PORTAGE (UNDER 1ST WALKWAY), GATINEAU

7.25 VANIER TOWERS

Afternoon