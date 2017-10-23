Gaye and Bryn ‘put themselves in the picture’ for AGH

Having a first-class hospital is one of the things that Gaye Bennett-Matthews and Bryn Matthews believe makes Mississippi Mills such a wonderful place to live, raise a family and retire.

That’s why deciding to support the diagnostic imaging campaign was a relatively easy decision for them to make.

Bryn has been an ardent supporter of the Hospital for all of the years they’ve lived in this region. He served on the Hospital Board for nine years and was on the Foundation Board following that.

“As a result of his career as a senior executive in the broadcast industry, Bryn brought a certain skill set to his volunteer positions,” said Gaye.

“I have been involved with hospitals in just about every place we’ve lived,” said Bryn. “I believe that good health care is of paramount importance, so I’ve been committed to supporting it.”

Although neither Gaye nor Bryn have had a lot of experience with the Hospital or Manor, the few interactions they’ve had have been very positive. These include Gaye having an ultrasound recently and Bryn having an x-ray in the new digital suite. Both were very quick to point out that one of their grandchildren, Tory Audet, was born at AGH in 2005. Her birth, so close to home, certainly further strengthened their commitment to making sure that the exceptional staff at the Hospital have the best tools with which to provide patient care.

Gaye and Bryn recently “put themselves in the picture” in support of the AGH FVM Foundation’s diagnostic imaging campaign, and specifically asked that their gift be directed towards the acquisition of the CT scan.

The $4 million DI campaign is divided into $1.8 million to pay for the new digital x-ray suite, new digital, portable x-ray machine and two new digital ultrasound machines. The other $2.2 million will pay for a CT scan, something that the Hospital does not currently have. Application has been made to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for permission to add CT scan capability to the DI department. The Foundation’s commitment to raise the necessary funds will help satisfy the Ministry’s need to know the source of funding for the new piece of equipment.

For more information on the “Put Yourself in the Picture” campaign, please contact the AGH FVM Foundation at 613-256-2500 ext. 2297 or email aroberts@agh-fvm.com