Halloween in Almonte, circa 1900

by Brent Eades

I knew that somewhere in the historic photo collection Michael Dunn was kind enough to share with me years ago there was an Almonte Halloween photo from a long time ago; and here it is.

This is a detail from a larger photo, of a group of folks whose ages are hard to determine, given the grainy nature of the photo; they look young overall, though.

The setting seems opulent for the time — possibly one of the mill-owner’s homes?

I would put this photo somewhere on the cusp between the 19th and the 20th centuries, based on their dress and the decor of the home.

There is indeed a wicked witch in the centre foreground.