Please help find Darci the dog: FOUND

We’ve had this update from Darci’s family: “Please tell everyone she is now home safe and sound. She fell into one of the foundations in the construction site behind me and couldn’t get out. One of the workman found her. So grateful to have her home.”
The wind blew our front door open last night, October 29, and Darci took the chance to run….She is very friendly, and will do anything for cheese. If you find her please call me at 613-715-0888. She has on a blue collar, tags and is microchipped. There will be a reward.