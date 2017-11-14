14 Eastern Ontario newspapers close; Millstone is fine

I’ve had some texts and emails asking if the sad news about the closure of 14 community papers is Eastern Ontario affects the Millstone. It doesn’t.

We are a community-based and volunteer-run paper and don’t rely on circulation or advertising sales. Nor are we owned by any outside company.

And since we are online-only, our monthly operating costs are much lower than those of print papers. We meet those costs through your kind donations each year.

So we’re not going anywhere. But I do want to remind readers that we rely on your letters, articles and story ideas for our daily content. Please keep sending those to us at millstoneeditor@bell.net.

Here’s a list of the area papers that have just ceased publishing after being acquired by the Postmedia company:

  • Metro Ottawa
  • Belleville News
  • Central Hastings News
  • Frontenac Gazette
  • Kanata Kourier-Standard
  • Kingston Heritage
  • Nepean/Barrhaven News
  • Orléans News
  • Ottawa East News
  • Ottawa South News
  • Ottawa West News
  • Quinte West News
  • Stittsville News
  • St. Lawrence News
  • West Carleton Review

 

