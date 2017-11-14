14 Eastern Ontario newspapers close; Millstone is fine

I’ve had some texts and emails asking if the sad news about the closure of 14 community papers is Eastern Ontario

We are a community-based and volunteer-run paper and don’t rely on circulation or advertising sales. Nor are we owned by any outside company.

And since we are online-only, our monthly operating costs are much lower than those of print papers. We meet those costs through your kind donations each year.

So we’re not going anywhere. But I do want to remind readers that we rely on your letters, articles and story ideas for our daily content. Please keep sending those to us at millstoneeditor@bell.net.

Here’s a list of the area papers that have just ceased publishing after being acquired by the Postmedia company: