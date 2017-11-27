2005: Old Mama’s Place burns down

by Brent Eades

Newer town residents may have wondered why the vacant lot on Ottawa Street at St. James Street, just south of the YIG mall, has remained empty so long (though I see it’s now occupied by construction equipment, I assume for an expansion of the subdivision near there.)

While I can’t tell you why it did remain empty so long, I can tell you what was there before. This was the site for many years of the popular Mama’s Place restaurant (where I recall going with my daughter after ballet class most Saturday mornings about 25 years ago.)

Mama’s moved to the YIG mall and their space became Apollo’s Garden — which burned to the ground in October of 2005.

