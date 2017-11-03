3rd Anniversary Show at Sivarulrasa Gallery

Nov 24 – Dec 30, 2017

Featured artists: Sue Adams, Sarah Anderson, Deborah Arnold, Russell Baron, Carly Belford, Adrienne Dagg, Dale Dunning, Barbara Gamble, Jim Hake, Jane Irwin, David Kearn, Gayle Kells, Susan Low-Beer, Sanjeev Sivarulrasa, Susan Tooke, and Mirana Zuger.

Vernissage/Opening Reception: Sat Dec 2, 3pm-6pm. Meet the artists, along with special musical guest Michael Costello on piano. Everyone is welcome.

Almonte’s Sivarulrasa Gallery celebrates three years of operations and growth with their 3rd Anniversary Show, which runs Nov 24 to Dec 30. The exhibition features works by 16 artists from Almonte, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, and Halifax, as the gallery grows to include representation of artists across Canada. Covering all 3 rooms of the gallery, the exhibition includes works small and large, including paintings, drawings, photographic works, and sculpture. For More information: www.sivarulrasa.com

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill St, Almonte

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033