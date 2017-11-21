Almonte District High School’s Remembrance Day ceremony

by Molly Cromb (grade 10 student)

On Friday November 10th, Almonte District High School held a Remembrance Day ceremony to honour all those who have died fighting for Canada’s freedom.

Some of ADHS’ own students stepped forward to help out with the ceremony, including Kaleigh Irvin who sang a beautiful rendition of O Canada. Kyle S. and Emma C. also contributed, with Kyle reading an Almonte soldier’s letter home and Emma singing “The Call” by Regina Spektor, accompanied by staff member Rob Goodbun on the piano.

During the weeks before the ceremony, some teachers and students worked hard on creating wreaths to lay in honour of the many Canadian soldiers who lost their lives. These wreaths, along with several candles, were placed in honour on the stage on the 10th students. The school also watched a slideshow that was put together in remembrance of local soldiers who died while fighting as well as watching the music video to Terry Kelly’s “A Pittance of Time.” The music video helped to remind everyone of what Remembrance Day is all about—never forgetting the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Later, students Heather J., Piper M., Jenna M. and Frances O. read the iconic poem, “In Flanders Fields,” in English and French. Of course, ADHS participated in the moment of silence at 11:00 am. Grade 10 student Shelby F. played The Last Post and The Rouse on her trumpet at the beginning and end of the moment of silence. Grade 12 students Levi A. and Ryan A. did a wonderful job running the ceremony and introducing each part of it.

Overall, this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony was very moving and left all the students and staff feeling very grateful for everything that we have today. Everyone involved did a great job with the ceremony and made sure that everyone who attended it would never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Canadian soldiers have made for us.