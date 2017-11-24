Almonte in Concert Christmas concert, December 2

Almonte in Concert presents SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS at the Old Town Hall on December 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm.

Our annual Christmas concert is a cherished holiday event in the community and beyond. This year, famous Canadian baritone Gino Quillico and a dynamic trio of violinist Pascale Croft, cellist Marianne Croft, and pianist Dominique Boulianne ring in the season with a traditional Christmas programme of sacred and secular works, along with other beloved Christmas tunes.

Tickets available online at almonteinconcert.com and at Mill Street Books in Almonte.