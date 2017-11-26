Almonte resident’s daughter is one of Canada’s Top 100 Powerful Women

Proud mother and Almonte resident Mary Rozenberg was off to Toronto this week to celebrate her daughter’s induction into Canada’s Top 100 Powerful Women, an event of the Women’s Executive Network. Mary’s daughter is Lieutenant Commander Kelly Williamson who was nominated in the BMO-sponsored Arts and Communications Section, one of just six women in that category.

LIEUTENANT COMMANDER KELLY WILLIAMSON

Senior Public Affairs Officer, 5th Canadian Division-Canada’s Army in Atlantic Canada, Canadian Armed Forces

BIO: Lieutenant Commander Kelly Williamson is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years’ experience leading and managing diverse teams at the tactical and operational levels in both a deployed and domestic capacity within the Department of National Defence. Williamson was part of the Canadian Armed Forces’ disaster response teams sent in to help the people of Haiti and Nepal when violent earthquakes hit each of those countries. She was promoted to her current rank in 2012.

EARLY AND LASTING LESSONS: 1. Never be afraid to fail; you learn as much from failure as you do from success. Get up, dust yourself off and keep moving forward. 2. Never let others define who you are or what you’re about: be brave, be yourself. 3. It’s all about the people: listen, care, lead.