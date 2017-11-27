‘Angel Tree’ Christmas gifts available to children in need

We know Christmas can be tough.

In partnership with The Hub Almonte, we are once again collecting names of children 14 and under for the Mississippi Mills Community Angel Tree program.

And we are extending the deadline for name submission to DECEMBER 1st.

If you are in need this Christmas, please call (613) 256-1031, ext. 262 and leave a CONFIDENTIAL detailed message for “Angel Tree” including your name and telephone. Your child, along with their age and gender, will become an angel on our Christmas tree.

The Angel Tree program gives children 14 and under a brighter Christmas through the joy of receiving a gift on Christmas morning. Donations to the program are gratefully received at Mills Community Support or at The Hub Almonte.

Mills Community Support Corporation