Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 25, 2017

- The pineal gland produces melatonin, which regulates our reproductive hormones, and helps to maintain our daily (circadian) rhythms.
- Goat water is the delicious national stew of the island of Monserrat.
- Tuckamores are gnarled and twisted growths of trees on the coast of Newfoundland, shaped that way by the heavy winds blowing inland from the ocean.
- A trudgen is a swimming stroke similar to the crawl, but with a kicking movement in the legs.
- The University of Karouine in Fez, Morocco, founded in 859, is the world’s oldest surviving university.