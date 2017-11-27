Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 25, 2017

0

by Diana Filer 

  1. The pineal gland produces melatonin, which regulates our reproductive hormones, and helps to maintain our daily (circadian) rhythms.
  2. Goat water is the delicious national stew of the island of Monserrat.
  3. Tuckamores are gnarled and twisted growths of trees on the coast of Newfoundland, shaped that way by the heavy winds blowing inland from the ocean.
  4. A trudgen is a swimming stroke similar to the crawl, but with a kicking movement in the legs.
  5. The University of Karouine in Fez, Morocco, founded in 859, is the world’s oldest surviving university.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR