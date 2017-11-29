Balsamic and Mustard-Glazed Chicken Thighs with Figs

by Susan Hanna

This delicious recipe from thekitchn.com turns economical chicken thighs into a dinner party-worthy entrée. Brown the chicken thighs, top with a balsamic, Dijon, honey, garlic and sage glaze, sprinkle with some fresh figs and roast. I used dried figs instead of fresh and they worked well.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for a balsamic vinegar with only naturally occurring sulfites and a Dijon with no additives or preservatives. I use Spectrum Organic balsamic vinegar and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For A Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon (15 ml) honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) coarsely chopped fresh sage leaves

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds (900 g) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (4 to 6)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 fresh figs, halved or quartered if large

Preparation:

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350°F (176°C). To make the glaze, whisk the vinegar, mustard, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil, honey, sage, and garlic together in a small bowl; set aside. Pat the chicken thighs dry with paper towels and season on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil in a large cast iron or oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat until the oil is shimmering but not smoking. Add the chicken skin-side down and cook until the fat is rendered and the skin is crisp and golden-brown, adjusting the heat if the skin begins to burn, 6 to 8 minutes. Flip the chicken thighs and scatter the figs around them. Carefully pour the glaze evenly over the chicken and figs. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook, spooning some of the glaze in the skillet back over the chicken halfway through, until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C), 10 to 12 minutes total. Serve the chicken with the sauce.

From thekitchn.com