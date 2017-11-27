Christmas tree lighting and carols in Clayton, Saturday

If you enjoy Christmas music and hot chocolate, St George’s Anglican Church, 2786 Tatlock Road, Clayton is the place to be on Saturday, December 2nd at 7 pm.

The evening will begin outside around the Christmas tree as it is lighted for the first time for the season. Those who wish to remain indoors are welcome to do so.

The festivities then move inside for a good old-fashioned sing along of favorite Christmas pieces. The sing along will be led by a community choir made up of members of the Guthrie United, St George’s, and Wolf Grove Singers led by choir director Cathy Cochran.

The choir is multi generational with children included. Light refreshments will be served in Grace Hall following the sing along. Donations for the Food Bank will be greatly appreciated. Join us for some family Christmas cheer.

For more information call Cathy at 613-256-1029 or website www.stgeorgechurchclayton.webs.com.