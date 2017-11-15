 “Close to Home” Marketplace at AGH — Saturday

The 4th annual “Close to Home” Marketplace is fast approaching. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 10am to 3pm at the Almonte General Hospital – Octagon Room.

Several local artists, bakers and crafters will be selling their products. There is a great variety of vendors this year – some returning and many new vendors! There will be homemade baked goods, jewelry, knitting, wood and stone sculptures, greeting cards, preserves, photos, glass works and much more!

This event was originally created to provide a place “Close to Home” where the community, staff, volunteers, patients and their families could shop in a relaxing setting. It is an exciting event that gives back to the dedicated professionals who work at Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor. The public, patients and family members are encouraged to come and browse the vendors, start some holiday shopping, have a cup of coffee and relax in the sitting area.

Every year vendors generously donate an item to a Christmas basket that will be awarded during the event. The basket is filled with fantastic items with something for everyone on your Christmas list. Be sure to get your chance to WIN!

All proceeds from this year’s Marketplace will support the AGH-FVM Foundation’s Diagnostic Imaging Campaign which is currently raising $4 million to purchase new digital x-ray and ultrasound equipment and a new CT scan machine. For more information, please contact the AGH-FVM Foundation at (613)256-2514 Ext. 2296.

Start your holiday shopping and support your “Close to Home” hospital.