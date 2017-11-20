Day trip to Antrim Truck Stop

WANT TO RIDE ALONG?

Join us for a day trip Thursday November 23 to the ‘Prior to have lunch at a Valley tradition, the Antrim Truck Stop.

Think:

No cooking but you can still eat delicious home cooked Ottawa Valley food, with large portions at reasonable prices.

AND

No Dishes to Wash

AND

No Driving since we provide transportation on our accessible bus

AND

shopping in one of the 2 gift shops

This truck stop has been in business for decades and previously had its home further up Highway 17 at Antrim before it moved to its current location just outside of Arnprior.

The truck stop also has a bakery with baked goods to die for—cakes, muffins, cookies, bread and all baked on site and packaged for you to take home!

To register for this trip, please call our Home Support office at 256-4700 – we have a few spaces left on the bus!