Equator’s ‘Bripe’ outdoor coffee kit, 30% off

Bripe Coffee Brew Pipe Kit at Equator Coffee and online for 30% off during holiday season

The Bripe Coffee Brew Pipe was co-invented by Equator Coffee Roasters’ Craig Hall and launched in Utah at this summer’s Outdoor Retailer show where it won a Best of Show Innovation Award.

Now outdoor-oriented gift givers can take advantage of limited-time holiday season pricing for The Bripe Coffee Brew Pipe Kit. It normally carries an MSRP of CDN$99.99 but is now on sale for CDN$74.99 plus shipping for the holiday gift-buying season. You can also shop and ship for US friends and relatives from the company’s web site at www.briping.com.

When he chose the Bripe Coffee Brew Pipe for its Innovation Award, Rick Stella, Staff Writer for The Manual and Outdoor Editor at Digital Trends, described it this way:

“An ultra-convenient and innovative piece of cooking gear hailing from Costa Rica, the Coffee Brew Pipe – otherwise known as the portmanteau, Bripe – is as easy to use as it is compact. Developed by Tim Panek and Craig Hall, the Bripe is a single shot coffee brew system capable of whipping up a tasty shot of coffee in a matter of minutes.

Lacking the bulk of most coffee gadgets intended for camping, this device is nothing more than a small silver and copper pipe outfit with a cork handle that users heat up using a companion lighter. With its integrated temperature gauge, the Bripe allows anyone to brew coffee to its perfect temperature (185 degrees Fahrenheit) before enjoying it right from the pipe’s built-in straw. What’s most impressive is that the entire brew process takes less than just three minutes.

Furthermore, because it packs easily into a companion carrying case, the Bripe should have no trouble fitting snugly into a backpack, offering backpackers and car campers alike the ability to keep their kit lightweight.”

That’s right – no stove, pot or fuel source is required to make a strong and pleasing coffee (or tea) shot. With water and ground coffee, anyone on any adventure from a city park to a mountaintop can be their own barista and enjoy a high-quality hot brown drink. A Bripe brew leaves zero environmental footprint, and also provides a totally unique communal, daily ritual for people who are sharing their outdoor adventures in professionally guided or self-guided groups.

Due to many requests by outdoor influencers seeking to try out the Bripe experience, Bripe Inc. has also announced a new ambassador program called the Bripe Piper Club. The program challenges outdoor adventurers with more than 500 followers on each of two social media channels to share photo or video posts of their Bripe experiences once a week over the course of a month. In exchange Bripe Piper Club members take advantage of a discounted purchase price for the Bripe Coffee Brew Pipe Kit. Contact information for the Bripe Piper Club can be found at the Bripe web site.