For the Birds: Winter is coming!

by Cheryl Baxter

Good Saturday morning! Winter is on the way and I feel as if I just came out of hibernation! In case you weren’t aware, I had a total hip replacement in July. The last months have been all about recuperating.

Yesterday was my first time driving to a location in Almonte to photograph a Bald Eagle after a tip from a friend. Many months have gone by since I even had an inkling of desire to do such a thing! I must be feeling better!

One of my highlights this fall was my trip to Algonquin Park…for the FIRST time in my life! My husband was very supportive and carried my big camera/lens while I concentrated on ‘walking’! I was extremely fortunate to see and photograph our National Bird. The Gray Jay, aka, Whiskey Jack, aka Canada Jay. This bird is a member of the corvid family. I learned since I photographed them, that they feed upon small animals and other birds. That surprised me! Also we were blessed with a couple of VERY friendly Ravens. They knew that my camera bag had yummy bird seed in it (from Gilligallou’s in Almonte to feed the Gray Jays), and one Raven in particular was very vocal and attentive to us in hopes of a snack! This same raven followed us back to our vehicle. It was a good 1/2 hour walk for us and he patiently flew landing on the ground in front of us, begging along the way.

Please enjoy my offerings of photography from the last several months.

Happy Winter! I am hoping to spot some owls in these next weeks. Maybe we’ll be fortunate and have some right here near Almonte!

~Cheryl Baxter