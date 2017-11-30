Free love seat, just take it away

Hi, I’d like to advertise this free love seat. It is 51 inches wide; 30 inches deep; and in good condition. It has a solid construction that indicates higher quality and the design is classic. It must be picked up and I’m sorry to say that stairs are involved (two person job). But it is free and I’d like to see it go to its next home. Margot Priest, 613-256-1060; priestm@rogers.com