Gay Cook’s Maple Banana Oatmeal Cookies  

by Gay Cook

The flavour of banana brings a warm, welcoming taste in these cookies. A ripe banana must have black spots or in areas in the skin of the banana and indicates that the sugar content is developing in the banana.

Makes about 3 dozen

1/2 cup (125 ml) room temperature butter

1 ripe banana, peeled, fork mashed (about 1 cup (250 ml)

1/2 cup (125 ml) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (125 ml) maple syrup

1 free-range, room temperature, large egg

11/2 cups (375 ml) rolled oats (quick)

1 cup (250 ml) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 ml) cinnamon

1/2 tsp (5 ml) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 ml) salt

1 tsp (125 ml) vanilla