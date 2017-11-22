Gay Cook’s Maple Banana Oatmeal Cookies  

The flavour of banana brings a warm, welcoming taste in these cookies. A ripe banana must have black spots or in areas in the skin of the banana and indicates that the sugar content is developing in the banana.
- 1/2 cup (125 ml) room temperature butter
- 1 ripe banana, peeled, fork mashed (about 1 cup (250 ml)
- 1/2 cup (125 ml) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup (125 ml) maple syrup
- 1 free-range, room temperature, large egg
- 11/2 cups (375 ml) rolled oats (quick)
- 1 cup (250 ml) all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp (5 ml) cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp (5 ml) baking soda
- 1/2 tsp (2 ml) salt
- 1 tsp (125 ml) vanilla
- In an electric mixing bowl, whisk butter until smooth. Beat in sugar and maple syrup and egg. Stir in oatmeal. Add flour along with cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda and salt. When mixture is well-combined stir in vanilla.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees (180F). Lightly grease a cookie sheet. Use 2 oz ice cream scooper to make cookie balls and place them on the cookie sheet about 21/2 (5 cm) apart. Bake about 15 minutes until golden colour. Remove the cookies from the pan to cool before storing in cookie tin.