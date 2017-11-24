Health & wellness fair at Textile Museum, Sunday

On Sunday, November 26th, from 10 am to 4 pm, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum will be hosting our first Health and Wellness “Fibrefair,” and the number of participants is growing!

There will be chiropractors, massage therapists, naturopaths, Reiki practitioners, and fitness facilities.

Also represented will be essential oil advocates, yoga studios, a grocery store, outreach programs for community support, and more! You’ll discover what services and talents our community has to offer, and even get some Christmas shopping done!

Amanda and Tara, regular vendors and familiar faces at the Almonte Farmer’s Market, will be running a cafe, so rest for a while with a fresh juice or a healthy lunch.

Do you like a bit of competition? See who you can outbid in our Silent Auction!

Come and join us for a fabulous day of enlightenment, education, and inspiration!

FREE ADMISSION

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

3 Rosamond Street East, Almonte

(613) 256-3754

