Two healthcare professionals with established practices are seeking a professional office space in Almonte, ON.

Wish list: 2 separate offices, small waiting room, washroom facilities. No stairs. Maximum 800-1000 square feet. All amenities included. Parking. Newer construction or renovated site in a professional environment.

Please contact via email: almonteofficesearch@gmail.com. Due to busy schedules email is the best form of contact please.