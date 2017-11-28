Hear from ADHS grads with great careers

ADHS presents “North of the Wall”

Discover the world of opportunity on the other side of high school!

ADHS is pleased to introduce a series of conversations with former ADHS students from many walks of life. These talks will take place on December 7, December 21, January 11, February 9, February 26, March 5, March 26, April 4, April 18, May 10, May 25 and June 4 from 9:10 am to 10:10 am at ADHS.

Our first guest, joining us on Thursday, December 7, will be Emily Paige. Emily graduated from ADHS in 1998 and has gone on to have a very successful career in media and animation. Emily is the director, producer and managing partner for E*D Films, an animation and technology studio based in Montreal. Emily has worked on number of international projects and has been nominated and has won a Webby Award. Emily has a MA in Art Education, with a focus on digital media education.

If you are a former ADHS graduate and interested in being a presenter or you would like to suggest someone you’d like to hear as a presenter, please contact Jeff Mills at jmills@themills.on.ca or contact the school at 613-256-1470 ext. 2509. Stay tuned for updates to the calendar of speakers.

Students interested in signing up for our first presentation are asked to sign up outside of Student Services. Community members who would like to attend should contact the school in advance at 613-256-1470 ext. 2509. Light refreshments will be served at each presentation.