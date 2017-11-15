Help Lions Club get Christmas hampers to families in need

Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation announces the launch of the 2017 Christmas Food Hamper Program!

This year marks the 71st anniversary of the Almonte Lions Club — that is 71 years of continuous service to the community of Mississippi Mills! Very early in the Club’s history it took upon itself to provide generous hampers of food to needy families over the Christmas season. We continue this worthy tradition again this year.

Sadly, the “season of Joy” is anything but joyous to those members of our community who struggle financially. With the co-operation of The Mills Community Support organization, the Lions quietly and efficiently distribute food hampers to those who have registered with the Mills for support. Imagine purchasing groceries for over 450 individuals (last year 136 families) and the resultant grocery bill! As a non- profit charity, we depend entirely on donations to fund this project.

We count on the full community to support this effort of care and compassion to our neighbours and friends. Please consider making a financial contribution toward the 2017 Christmas Hamper Program. Donations will be accepted at Baker Bob’s, the two banks in Almonte, and at The Mills Community Support Offices. Charitable Receipts will be issued for all donations, and all funds raised will be used for this single purpose.

The Lion’s Motto is “We Serve”, and we are proud to serve our neighbours, those in the greatest need, at this time of year. We appreciate your support.