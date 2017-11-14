Jay Li opening at General Fine Craft, Sunday

Play of Light — landscapes and interiors by Jay Li

November 7 – December 31

opening/meet the artist: Sunday November 19, 2-4pm

General Fine Craft, Almonte Ontario

Jay Li is admired by artists and collectors all around the Ottawa region for his representational oil painting technique and for his clarity of vision.

This selection of work includes his rarely-seen landscapes and industrial interiors distinguished by their quality of natural light, subtle shadows and sure brushwork.

As a teenager, Li was selected to study traditional art forms in his home province of Canton, China. Wanting to learn about western art techniques, he then spent 9 years living Greece, travelling to visit many of the great art museums of Europe.

He has lived in Canada since 1998 and now works out of a light-filled former industrial building in Carleton Place, Ontario. At certain times of the year, he may be spotted with easel and paints on local farmers’ fields or rural roads in Ottawa West and Lanark County.

Oil on canvas paintings from 10 x 10” to 36 x 48” are available in this exhibition, as well as retrospective catalogues of his work.

Please join us for the opening of this showing of his work on Sunday November 19 from 2-4pm.

Meet Jay and see how many of his subject locations you can recognize!

General Fine Craft – 63 Mill Street, Almonte ON Canada K0A 1A0

Tel: 613-461-3463 email: generalfinecraft@gmail.com