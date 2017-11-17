Joe Carroll shines in World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

One worth watching

Local hockey whiz Joe Carroll, 16, was at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge last week in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, representing Team Canada.

As a forward with the Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds, he was chosen along with 65 other young Canadian players, and was one of only two Eastern Ontario lads on the roster. Joe took to the ice with Canada White (there were three Canadian teams in the tournament). He saw action in all 6 of the team’s games, which led them to the bronze medal match where they fell to the Czech Republic 2-1 for a fourth-place tournament finish. Team USA won gold and Canada Red came home with the silver.

Joe is the son of Pat and Alyson Carroll of Almonte.

Canada White Tournament Scores



Preliminary: Canada White 0 Canada Black 1

Preliminary: Canada White 3 United States 4

Preliminary: Canada White 7 Czech Republic 2

Quarter Final: Canada White 5 Finland 1

Semi Final: Canada White 1 United States 9

Bronze: Canada White 1 Czech Republic 2