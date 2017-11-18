Kids’ crafts at Museum on PA day next Friday

On Friday, November 24th the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton (647 River Rd) is hosting a “Tis the Season” PA Day Camp!

Children ages 5 to 10 can get creative and share in some holiday cheer! From making ornaments to painting snowmen, this is a day you won’t want to miss. The camp will run from 9 am to 4 pm with early drop off available at 8:30 am and late pick up available until 4:30 pm. The cost is $25 per child.