Ladies Night at Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm!

Thursday, November 30, 6:30-9pm

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm and Fulton’s Pancake House & Sugar Bush are excited to present Ladies Night, an old-fashioned evening of Christmas hospitality and warmth. Oh, and some shopping opportunities too!

Join us on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 6:30 to 9pm at Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm, 951 Concession 8 South, Pakenham, Ontario.

We have a great evening planned for you. The first 50 ladies in the door will receive a swag bag of surprises. There will be fun draws throughout the evening, including the GRAND PRIZE, a pair of tickets to an Ottawa Senators vs Chicago Blackhawks hockey game on January 9. Everyone who attends will receive a ballot.

Bring your appetite as the Clause Café will be open, serving homemade soup, chili, scrumptious desserts and more. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds as you sample maple taffy, maple spiced popcorn, homemade (from scratch) fudge, brownies, soup and maple kissed cheese ball. Bet you can’t resist!

Pamper yourself with a hand massage using Fulton’s Maple Luscious Body Lotion. Learn how to make Christmas bows. Enjoy live piano music by Matthew.

Shop a wide array of indoor and outdoor Christmas decor including gorgeous wreaths, handmade on site, and tree ornaments. Lots of Fulton’s Organic Syrup and Maple Luscious Bath and Body products to choose from and as well as beautiful jewelry by Diana’s Dream Designs. Free gift wrapping included with all purchases.

How to find Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm? From Almonte, head north on Hwy 29 towards Pakenham. Turn left onto Cedar Hill Side Road and watch for the Tree Farm sign on your right.

Celebrate the joy of Christmas with two branches of our family tree.

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm Fulton’s Pancake House & Sugar Bush

www.cedarhillchristmastreefarm.com www.fultons.ca