Group seeks info on Lanark heritage fruit trees

EDITOR’S NOTE: We’ve learned about this interesting local Facebook group called Lost Lanark Legacy Fruit Trees. More about the group and its goals:

The purpose is to collect information regarding heritage apple, pear, plum and any other fruit trees. Those planted in an old yard, and forgotten, or those found sprouting and succeeding on the fringes of our lands.

Please share where you know of old trees, whether still fruiting or doubtful. We would love to know, so that we can hope to gather together a collection of knowledge of our heritage fruit trees, where they still survive and find out what variety each one is.

Long range, the ability to potentially graft old wood to new, to continue the variety before it becomes extinct.

Please help, please share!

https://www.facebook.com/LLLFruitTrees/