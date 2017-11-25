Long-ago Almonte resident salutes Fern Martin

I wonder if you could pass on my best wishes for a happy retirement to Fern Martin.

From 1969 to 1971 I lived in Almonte and met Fern through the choir at the United Church. What a firecracker she was — into everything and so laid-back that it seemed that she could handle any crisis with aplomb — people didn’t even notice that they were being managed. Since that time I have been involved and headed many volunteer organizations. I have valued people like Fern who just believe in getting the job done!

I was a young new schoolteacher from a large family many hours away and Fern opened her heart and her home to me. She had 3 of the most darling little ones – they were like little teddy bears – and she helped me get over my homesickness for my own younger brother and sisters.

I am sure that I was just a blip on Fern’s radar – I was there and then I was gone – but her kindness meant the world to me at the time.

Every once in a while I come across a movie in which I recognize this beautiful community and it takes me a long way back to when I was alone and lonely and Almonte took me in. The 2 years I spent there made a lasting impression on me – the beautiful surroundings, the lovely architecture and the kind people.

Fern embodies the spirit that I still recognize as Almonte: caring, compassionate and fun. Best of luck to her!

Adrienne (Hayes) Davies