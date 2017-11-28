Mary O’Keefe — obituary

O’Keefe,

Mary Veronica

Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2017 in the Fairview Manor. (Almonte, ON.)

Mary (nee Carroll)

Of Corkery, Ontario. In her 98th year.

Beloved wife to the late Basil. Loved by her six children Mike (Marian), Don (Brenda), Larry (Mary), Dan (Lisa), Mary Anne (David), and the late David. Daughter-in-law Wendy. Proud Grandma of thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Cecilia, also siblings Carmel, Bert, Joe, Emmett, Angus, Theresa, Gerald and Edgar.

Friends may call at the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with the CWL to pray the Rosary on Thursday at 1:40pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11am in St. Michael’s Parish (Corkery, ON.) Interment in Parish cemetery and reception in the Almonte Civitan Hall to follow. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Fairview Manor Auxiliary. A special thank-you to the committed and caring staff at the Fairview Manor for all these years.

