Meet the Hub Hospice board for 2017-18

To our community supporters:

Hub Hospice Palliative Care (HHPC) is proud to introduce their Board for 2017/18.

Front row, L to R: Cathy Cochran (Treasurer and Finance), Nancy Deschenes (Vice Chair), Jane Henderson (Chair), Christine Bois (Past Chair), Nora Hammell (Secretary)

Back row, L to R: Kat Fournier, Toni Surko, Hannah Larkin, Jan Watson, Elaine Menard, Richard Hall.

Absent from photo: Tony O’Neill

Each Director was selected for personal commitment to Palliative Care and offers unique contributions in order to help HHPC fulfill its mission.

HHPC is proud of each of our 25 volunteers and our Coordinator of Volunteers, Allison Griffith. These dedicated people are the very heart of our program.

Since HHPC’s incorporation as an independent body in 2013 the program has steadily grown and gained recognition for the unique service we provide. HHPC is fortunate to have a (hard) working board, all strongly devoted to the same mission and philosophy of service.

HHPC is funded by donations from our communities. We thank you for this important support.

Please visit our website, and Facebook. For specific questions contact chair@hubhospice.com or allison@hubhospice.com.