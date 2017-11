THOMPSON

MICHAEL GAYLEN

In hospital at Almonte on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Mike Thompson

formerly of Almonte, age 75 years.

Survived by two daughters, Catherine and Kim. Predeceased by his wife, Eleanor.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL Inc.

For those who may choose to make a memorial donation in memory of Mike, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society