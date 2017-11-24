Mill Street Books holds customer appreciation celebration

November 2017 Mill Street Books – where conversations begin Egads – it’s almost time to play Christmas music. Sorry for the gap between letters – but I have so many books to read and order and unpack and shelve… time just flies by!

We’d like to invite you to our customer appreciation celebration. Likely you already have a full calendar of events so you’ll be happy to know that we are morning people and Terry loves breakfast. So Saturday December 9th we’ve decided to open early. From 8:30 – 10:00 am we’ll offer refreshments, discounts and good cheer. (mimosas anyone?) I hope you can attend. We want to show you how much we appreciate you shopping in our store.