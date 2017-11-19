Mill Street Books wins display award

We are delighted to share the news that Mill Street Books won a prize for our hockey window display in October. The Ultimate Hockey Memory Contest challenge was to create a themed window to highlight a new book for hockey fans entitled A Century of NHL® Memories: Rare Photos from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

We were thrilled to win an amazing prize that included tickets for all events at the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend (museum entry, a reception, Q&A, autograph session, Legends hockey game, and Gala) as well as transportation and accommodation. We shared the prize with relatives and friends who are dedicated fans and appreciated this incredible opportunity. Our thanks to Griffintown Media Inc, Georgetown Publications and The Hockey Hall of Fame for this generous prize.

For book lovers who don’t follow hockey, this was like attending both the Giller and GG awards! To celebrate we are offering a discount on this title as well as a chance to win some souveniers from the Induction Weekend with any hockey book purchase until December 18th.

