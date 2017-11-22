Mills Community Support seeks fitness instructors

Inspire. Encourage. Support. Are you our next group fitness instructor?

Our Mills Community Support group fitness instructors share a goal: to keep adults (55+) in our communities happy, healthy, active and connected.

We are currently seeking additional freelance certified group fitness instructors to join our Health and Wellness team and deliver adult fitness classes in Mississippi Mills and Carleton Place.

Applicants should be creative with class outlines, and have experience teaching formats like Zumba Gold, relax and stretch and Drums Alive. Group Fitness Instructor Certification, CPR and Vulnerable Sector Police Check are required.

If you are passionate about older adults’ fitness, please forward your cover letter and resume to ageorgeadis@themills.on.ca by December 15, 2017. Instructors will be given the opportunity to lead one to three classes per week. Classes will begin between the middle of January and the first week of February.