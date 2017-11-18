Pakenham Country Christmas, Saturday

Pakenham’s ‘Country Christmas’ offers a full day of fun and entertainment for the whole family. Here’s the program for next Saturday, November 25
- 10 – 2: Letters to Santa & Face Painting – School
- 10 – 2: Girl Guide Christmas Cafe – School
- 10 – 2: Craft Sale – School
- 10 – 2: Snowman on a stick craft & treat bag – Bridges Bar & Grill
- 10 – 2: Hot Apple Tea & Cookies with Mrs. Claus and local artists Kevin Dodds & Daisy Mae Lennox – Pakenham General Store
- 11 – 2: Make your own Reindeer Food – 5 Span Feed & Seed
- 11 – 2: Candy Kebab Station – Nicholson’s
- 11 – 2:30: Tea Room – St. Mark’s Anglican Church
- 3pm: The Ottawa Youth Harp Ensemble – St. Andrews United Church (admission by free will donation)
- 3 – 5: Grand Opening Activities – Pakenham Library (see thier webisite for full details)
- 4:30: Tree Lighting, Caroling, & Hot Chocolate – Park at the Bridge by 5 Span Spuds
*** more events to be confirmed