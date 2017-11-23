Peter Ferris — obituary

Ferris,

Peter James

Of Ramsay Township, passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2017, at the age of 72.

Beloved husband of 47 years to Aina. Deeply missed by his two children Jennifer (Sergio) and James (Kathryn). Proud “Grandpa” of Morgan and Amy. Predeceased by his parents Aubrey and Marjorie. Survived by his siblings, Patsy and Robert (Jennifer). Cremation will occur and a Celebration of Life will take place at the family farm on May 26, 2018. Please visit the funeral home web site for updates. A donation in memory of Peter may be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

