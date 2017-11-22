Pine corner cupboard for sale

Hi, I’ve got a very nice stepback corner cupboard for sale. It’s pine, from Quebec, and has original pick-and-barrel hinges. It dates from about 1840, but the door latches were added later. It’s in two pieces, which makes a huge difference in ease of moving! The dimensions are: 80 inches high; 31” on a side; and 54.5” across the front. It’s in very good condition (for it’s age!). Price: $800. Margot Priest; 613-256-1060; priestm@rogers.com.

Must pick up and there are stairs (sorry). Definitely a two-person job.