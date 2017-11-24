Ponce Inlet whose name obviously reflects the historical Spanish influence which insinuates the entire State of Florida is a small (pop. 3,012), quiet residential community at the most southern tip of the peninsula (barrier island) on which Daytona Beach Shores is located along the Atlantic Ocean. Ponce Inlet is “Land’s End” – there is no outlet to the mainland. I cycled there on the beach at nine o’clock this morning – a brilliantly sunny and clear day though moderately cool. This tiny resort is famous for its lighthouse which is the tallest in Florida and the second tallest lighthouse in the nation.

There are two indicators which we nautical denizens follow closely each day from the moment we set foot to the floor – the weather and the tides. The first low tide today was at 6:38 am and the next high tide was predicted at 1:06 pm which I figured afforded me an ample window for unobstructed beach travel. In fact I virtually sailed down the smooth, flat beach because of a northerly wind at my back. Though I was glad at the time to have worn a thin hoodie, I soon ended removing it as the temperature climbed to near 75℉. The jaunt was in all respects highly favourable, facing into the rising sun, next to the limitless expanse of green water and distant horizon. The Ocean waves were rolling substantially thanks to the wind.

Ponce Inlet is about six miles from Daytona Beach Shores. On my journey I passed maybe a dozen people, some of whom were walking or jogging, others cycling. Most were of the “retired” appearance and while perhaps not young looking, nonetheless beaming. If you care to know, when going back home I cycled along the broad, smooth sidewalks through Ponce Inlet and Wilbur-by-the-Sea to Daytona Beach Shores. The sea was rising rapidly! When for example I strolled along the rock pier in Ponce Inlet I returned to discover that my bike (which I had propped against the rocks on the beach) was partly submerged. My bike by the way is a used bike which I purchased from a local rental agency. It is one-speed and cost US$80. Like me it creaks and is generally showing signs of dilapidation but it is otherwise dependable. Its unspoken advantage is that no one would possibly want to steal it! Accordingly I haven’t the bother of transporting a locking mechanism.