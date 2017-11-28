Seniors and adults with disabilities: join the Christmas parades

by Mills Community Support

BE PART OF THE PARADES!

You’re invited! We are welcoming seniors and adults with disabilities to take part in the Christmas parades in Almonte or Pakenham from the warmth of our decorated fully-accessible 20-seater bus. Enjoy the festivities while you munch on cookies and sing carols on the way through the parade route.

The Pakenham Santa Claus parade takes place this Saturday, December 2nd. Join us at the Stewart Community Centre at 12:15 for bus-boarding.

The Almonte evening parade takes place the following day on Sunday, December 3rd and leaves from the Almonte Community Centre (the arena) at 5pm. Bus-boarding takes place at 4:30pm.

Can’t get to Pakenham or to the Almonte Community Centre? If you live in Almonte, we would be happy to pick you up in the bus on the way to the parades (let us know in advance, please).

Register for one – or both! – of these parades by FRIDAY December 1st by calling the Mills Community Support Home Support office at (613) 256-4700.

Reserve your seat on our very own Polar Express!