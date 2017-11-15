Solar eclipse road trip at next Library travelogue

Rick Scholes presents: The Great Eclipse and Other Wonders

MMPL Travelogue 7:00 p.m. December 7, 2017

This is the story of a month-long road trip undertaken in order to witness the total solar eclipse on the 21st of August, 2017 – a mission accomplished, in spectacular fashion!

En route many of the natural (and a few man-made) wonders of the mid- and northwestern United States were encountered, including Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Devils Tower, Mt. Rushmore, Craters of the Moon National Monument, vistas along Pacific coast highway 101, the wines of the Willamette Valley in Oregon, Crater Lake National Park, and the Badlands of South Dakota.

Rick will be sharing his experience at the Mississippi Mills Public Library, in the Almonte Branch meeting room on Thursday December 7th at 7 p.m.

This is a free event, and we look forward to seeing you there.

For more information or if you would be willing to host a travelogue please contact:

K. Pillsworth at 613-624-5306 or at kpillsworth@mississippimills.ca