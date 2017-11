Lanark County memorial service

Community Home Support

5 Bates Avenue, Carleton Place

Sunday, December 3

5 – 7 p.m.

This service is directed to anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Bereavement counsellor Lorrie Beaton will speak about GETTING THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS.

Following Ms. Beaton’s presentation, there will be a Candlelight Ceremony to honour those that have died.

All are welcome to join! Please bring photos and memorial items if you wish. Refreshments will be served.