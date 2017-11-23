The Hub and Rebound under new leadership

We’ve received this press release from Almonte Community Co-ordinators:

Almonte Community Co-ordinators membership elect Board of Directors

MISSISSIPPI MILLS – November 22, 2017 – The Hub and Rebound, two treasured volunteer-driven community retail shops offering donated recycled goods at fair prices, are now being led by a new Board of Directors. The leadership change was determined the evening of Monday, November 20th at a Special General Meeting of Members of the Almonte Community Co-ordinators (ACC). ACC members elected the new board, and also confirmed the fixed the number of directors at 12.

A not-for-profit tradition since 1974, the Hub accepts donations of gently used family fashions, accessories, housewares, books, games and toys. These items are resold at the Hub, allowing the organization to support local charities.

Rebound was established by the Hub in to provide a convenient drop-off centre for large home furnishings, small appliances, computers and electronics. Rebound has diverted over 300 tonnes from local landfills by operating a practical used furniture and home décor store. Rebound also operates an Electronics Waste Depot remote site, under the Ontario Electronics Stewardship program, in partnership with Robin Hood Recycling.

In the past five years, sales of recycled items from the Hub and Rebound contributed over $600,000 in community-focused donations towards hospice care, scholarships, health needs, sport teams, special events, Christmas baskets, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Interval House, the Lanark County Food Bank and so much more.

As a result of the Nov. 20th meeting, which followed a difficult debate on how the Hub and Rebound should be run, the standing board of directors resigned to make way for the new leadership team. The new ACC Board of Directors consists of: Nancy Hall, Barb McPhail, Debbie Pilote, Janet Duncan, Mary Ellen Petrunewich, Julia Thomas, Donna Smith, Renate Kordos, Gail Murphy, Barbara Carroll, Eloise Caverson and Paddy Vargas. The Past President is yet to be determined.

The newly elected board thanked the outgoing board for sparing ACC members the difficult choice of voting for or against friends and colleagues whom they have worked with over the last five months. As well, the outgoing board was recognized for their hard work to complete the move of the Hub to its new temporary location at 14 Industrial Drive, while required renovations take place at ACC’s downtown Almonte building at 118 Mill St.

Janet Duncan, Chair of the ACC Futures Committee closed the Special General Meeting by providing the membership with an inspired vision for the existing Hub building and Rebound and encouraged everyone to come together and share ideas so that the ACC can continue to find new ways of giving back to our community. ‘The future looks bright knowing that the legacy of the founding women from 1974 continues to live on and prosper. ‘We have always had a ‘It CAN be done” attitude. We know with the spirit and goodwill of the membership, volunteers, employees and our community that we will continue to grow, build and give back for years to come’, Duncan stated.

For more information or to share your thoughts, please email: info@thehubalmonte.com

About the Almonte Community Co-ordinators

Located in the heart of Almonte, The Almonte Community Co-ordinators was founded in 1974 as a not-for-profit and charitable organization that is focused on supporting the community of Mississippi Mills through revenue generated from the Hub and Rebound retail stores.

The Hub and Rebound

14 Industrial Drive at the corner of Houston Drive

Almonte, Ontario

Phone: (613) 256-5225 -or- (613) 256-1700