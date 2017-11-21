Trust your eyes to local optometry clinic celebrating 25 years

In 2018, Almonte Family Optometrists will celebrate a quarter century in Almonte.

Owners Dr. André St George and Dr. Evelyn St George first opened Gloucester Family Optometrists in 1987, and saw the need to open a clinic in Almonte a few years later. Many patients who started with the clinics as children or young adults continue to attend the clinics, often with their own children.

The St Georges and their team have always maintained a key philosophy: to provide the best possible eye and vision care for every patient that entrusts their eye care to them, in a professional and compassionate environment. The clinic’s website and Facebook page publish regular articles on important aspects to eye care and health, including a current focus on Diabetes Awareness Month.

In Almonte, the St Georges have long been supporters of the local community, sponsoring cultural and educational organizations including establishing a scholarship at Almonte District High School, more than 15 years ago, which continues to support promising local students today.

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to consider whether you or a family member needs to book an eye appointment. Remember that OHIP covers annual eye examinations for individuals 65 and over, and those 19 and under.

Website: https://ottawafamilyeyecare.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawafamilyeyecare/