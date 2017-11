Weaving workshops at Carriageway, starts November 25

November 25 – 10 to 1 pm – Tapestry Beginner. $ 75 plus taxes (including a Lisa frame loom). No experience necessary.

November 25 – 1:30 to 3:30 pm – Tapestry Level 2. $ 45 plus taxes. Some weaving experience required.

November 26 – 10 to 4 pm – Weave a scarf in a day on Rigid Heddle loom. $ 130 plus taxes. (all supplies for the day are included). No experience necessary.

L’Atelier Weaving Studio Tissage provides private lessons and group classes at Carriageway Studios.

To register, please contact Marie-France Gosselin at latelierweavingstudio@gmail.com