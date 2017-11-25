Wednesday films, free at the library this winter

Do you find the winters long?

We’re going to be showing films twice a month on Wednesday afternoons throughout the months of January, February and March and if you’d like to stay and discuss the film afterward, we are up for that. If you just want to watch the film and leave when it’s over, that’s okay too.

Mark the following dates on your calendars and watch for the movie posters at the library and on Facebook to find out what’s playing.

January 17 & 31 * February 14 & 28 * March 14 & 28

Mark December 13 on your calendar too because we’ll be showing THE POLAR EXPRESS, a movie to warm your heart and help you get into the spirit of Christmas.

Movies start at 1:30 – no registration required – space is limited

Oh, and p.s. – there’ll be popcorn too!