3 bedroom house for rent in Almonte

$1950 + utilities. Available Feb 1st 2017 (or possibly sooner)

A house that feels like a home.

Newly renovated kitchen and bath including brand new stainless gas range, exhaust hood, refrigerator.

Bright and open. 1.5 baths. Tons of storage.

Large yard with mature trees. Two parking spaces.

All windows have blinds installed. Central heat and air conditioning.

For more info and lots more photos: www./tinbarnmarket.com/120-malcolm/

Booking viewings for dec 9th & 10th

Please contact: vveenstra@gmail.com or 613 791 4816