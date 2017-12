You’re invited to the Annual Winter Solstice Bonfire at the home of Shirley & Al Potvin

When

Thursday, December 21, 2017, anytime after 6:30 pm

Where

38 Carss Street, Almonte, ON

Parking

Please keep the laneway to the bonfire clear and park on the streets surrounding 38 Carss St.

Come celebrate the lengthening of our winter days!